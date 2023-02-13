Optimism Price Hits $2.28 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00010458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $488.98 million and approximately $248.57 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
