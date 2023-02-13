OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Head-To-Head Analysis

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $1.77 billion 0.55 -$30.14 million ($0.44) -2.85 Geron $1.39 million 765.20 -$116.11 million ($0.36) -7.75

This table compares OPKO Health and Geron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OPKO Health has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPKO Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OPKO Health and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

OPKO Health currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.88%. Geron has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.13%. Given OPKO Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than Geron.

Profitability

This table compares OPKO Health and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health -25.98% -14.79% -10.57% Geron -8,563.80% -110.76% -58.66%

Summary

OPKO Health beats Geron on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

