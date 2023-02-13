OpenBlox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $694,395.23 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $694,395.23 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

