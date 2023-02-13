Ontology Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Ontology has a market cap of $192.75 million and $45.46 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.17 or 0.06959352 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00080582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

