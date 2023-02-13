OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OMF. Stephens raised their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Compass Point lowered their target price on OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.15.

OMF stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

