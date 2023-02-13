OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Up 30.6% in January

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 937,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 103,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.65. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ONCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 653.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

