OmniaVerse Hits 1-Day Volume of $256,640.22 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $256,640.22 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

