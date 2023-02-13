Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.35 on February 28th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Olympia Financial Group stock traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$49.00 and a one year high of C$70.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.17.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

