OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 203.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 13.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,028,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.36. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

