OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $323,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

V stock opened at $227.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.39. The company has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

