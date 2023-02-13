OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 98.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.0 %

FOX opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

