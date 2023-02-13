OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $99.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

