OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $99.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

