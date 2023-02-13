OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $1,761,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 32.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 51,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 186.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 200,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,263,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,586,000 after purchasing an additional 636,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.1 %

KMI opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

