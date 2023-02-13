OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.90 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 138,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

