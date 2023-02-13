Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.76.

OKTA stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $201.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

