Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after buying an additional 181,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after buying an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after buying an additional 520,375 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.4 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.