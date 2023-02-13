Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $348.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.38. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $409.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

