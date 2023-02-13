Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 613,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

