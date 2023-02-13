Oder Investment Management LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.68 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

