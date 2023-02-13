Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.05.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $515.75 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $531.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.