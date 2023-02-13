Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $277.48 million and $59.94 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.