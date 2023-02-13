Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 5.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,208,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,897,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

OTLY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,757,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,263,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

