Oasis Network Market Cap Tops $407.31 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $407.31 million and approximately $142.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.94 or 0.06906366 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00080812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024547 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07430884 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $228,624,203.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

