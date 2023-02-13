Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

