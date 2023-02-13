Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
