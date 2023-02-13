Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NAD opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 143,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 44,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 174,334 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

