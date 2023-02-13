Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NAD opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.