Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JPC opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.