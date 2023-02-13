Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE JPC opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $9.02.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
