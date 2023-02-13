Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPT opened at $19.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

