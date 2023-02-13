Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NUO stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.05.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
