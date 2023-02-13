Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NRK opened at $10.81 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $450,418.32. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 42,174 shares in the company, valued at $450,418.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

