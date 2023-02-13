Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

