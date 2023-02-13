Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
