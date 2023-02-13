Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NVG opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

