Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NVG opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.05.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
