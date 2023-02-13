Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.35. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 36,803 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

