NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.67

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 117272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com raised NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
NOW Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
