NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.67

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 117272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com raised NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOW Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in NOW by 797.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NOW by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in NOW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

