Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 243.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.12. 545,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,622. The company has a market capitalization of $321.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $144.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

