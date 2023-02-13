Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Up 31.5% in January

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $97.82. 777,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

