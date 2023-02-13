Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60,931 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

