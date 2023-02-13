Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

