Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lessened by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 17,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $234.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

