NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lifted by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,586. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

