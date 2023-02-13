Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 809,187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 233.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth $4,612,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 166.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 71,764 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 76.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.93. 525,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,646. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $848.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.99.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

