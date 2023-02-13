Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. 77,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,389. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
