Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. 77,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,389. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

