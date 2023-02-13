Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $19.91 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 16.5% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of EQT worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in EQT by 24.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EQT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,346,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,093,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. 461,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

