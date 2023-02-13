Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

