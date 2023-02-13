Nicholas Paul Bolton Sells 600,000 Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Stock

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Paul Bolton sold 600,000 shares of Oxford Metrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £660,000 ($793,364.59).
Oxford Metrics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON OMG traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 109.25 ($1.31). 6,266,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,192. The company has a market capitalization of £141.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3,686.67. Oxford Metrics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73.44 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.89 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.13.
Oxford Metrics Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Oxford Metrics Company Profile
Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.
