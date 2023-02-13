Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

TSE NXR.UN traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$10.76. 63,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.85. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

