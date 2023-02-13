Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFRTF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.90.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $8.00 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

