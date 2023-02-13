Nexum One Day Volume Hits $39,342.32 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $39,342.32 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

