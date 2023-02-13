Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,106 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NXST traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $196.32. 39,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.75. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

