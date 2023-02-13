Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.
Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
