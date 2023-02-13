Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

