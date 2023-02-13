Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,223. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 725,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 185,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,301 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 92,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 348,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 170,087 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

